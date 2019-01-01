Emma Bunton scared she’ll forget Spice Girls dance moves

Emma Bunton is nervous she won’t remember all the dance moves when she hits the road for the Spice Girls reunion tour.

The group is now a four-piece after Victoria Beckham declined the chance to perform with her former colleagues when they gig around the U.K., starting in May (19), but Emma, Geri Horner, Mel B and Mel C can’t wait to belt out their hit songs again.

They’ll also be showing off their Spice moves on the 13-date tour, though Emma admitted in a chat with BBC Breakfast that she’s feeling daunted by the dancing.

“I can’t wait, I’m a bit nervous I’m not going to remember all of the moves because I have a terrible memory,” the 43-year-old confessed.

“I just can’t wait to be back in the room with them rehearsing. We’ve created the tour, so we’ve been hanging out for a long time, creating the tour, getting the set list ready, I’m sure the fans will be happy with that.”

Her comments come after Geri, 46, shared two videos of her brushing up on her dance moves with choreographer Callum Powell.

In the first clip, Geri dances along to Spice Up Your Life, and then she practices the steps to Say You'll Be There, which she captioned “Won’t you sing this with me” - the line sung by Mel B, who recently confessed to having a lesbian tryst with Geri during the band’s ‘90s heyday.

In the wake of Mel's bombshell, Emma was asked her views on the current Spice Girls media coverage.

“I think the thing is, we’ve been in this industry for a really long time and we know how it all works and we constantly talk on the phone,” Emma said.

“I think that’s the most important thing, if something comes up, we’re like, ‘right, what’s going on’. It’s like family, we’re like family. We talk about everything, we get it out in the open and then it’s done. We are so tight that even people around me, even my family, when they see we’re together, it’s like, ‘wow, okay’.”