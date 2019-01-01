Avicii song released ahead of first anniversary of DJ's death

A new song by Avicii featuring singer Aloe Blacc has been released almost a year after the DJ's death.

The 28-year-old Swedish DJ – real name Tim Bergling – was found dead in Oman on 20 April 2018, with his family confirming earlier this month (Apr19) that he had committed suicide.

On Wednesday, Blacc, who co-wrote and featured on Avicii’s number one hit Wake Me Up, announced the release of SOS, taken from a posthumous album, which will hit shelves on 6 June.

“Thank you, Tim. Today we share your creativity with the world once again," said Blacc, sharing the news on Twitter. “I’m honoured to have worked with you and I promise to carry on your legacy through our songs.”

The album, Tim, will feature songs the superstar DJ/producer had been working on in the months before his death, confirmed his family in a statement last week. They added a number of songwriters came together to complete Avicii’s unfinished tracks.

“When Tim Bergling passed away on 20 April 2018, he was close to completing a new album. He left behind a collection of nearly finished songs, along with notes, email conversations and text messages about the music," the statement read. "The songwriters that Tim was collaborating with on this album have continued the process to get as close to his vision as possible.

“Since Tim's passing, the family decided not to keep the music locked away - instead they wanted to share it with his fans all around the world.”

All proceeds from the release will go to the Tim Bergling Foundation, which plans to focus on supporting people and organisations working in the field of mental illness and suicide prevention. The foundation also hopes to tackle issues relating to climate change, nature conservation, and saving endangered species.