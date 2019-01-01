Diddy apologised to Alex Rodriguez after commenting on Jennifer Lopez's sexy Instagram snap

Sean 'Diddy' Combs apologised to Jennifer Lopez's fiance Alex Rodriguez after leaving a flirty comment on one of her sexy Instagram snaps.

The rapper was quick to respond to Jennifer's picture, in which she showed off her toned abs in a bikini top and trousers after completing a 10 day no sugar, no carb diet, writing "OMG (Oh my God)" alongside a heart eyes emoji in the comments underneath.

However, after hitting headlines with the remark, which many deemed "thirsty", Diddy reached out to Jennifer's fiance, insisting he didn't mean to come across as disrespectful.

"He wrote Alex after. He was like, 'I didn't mean anything by it. I have nothing but respect for you guys. I'm so happy for you guys,'" Jennifer said as she appeared on Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club on Wednesday (10Apr19). "We were together so many years ago. It's just like ... we were kids, you know?"

Alex was also quick to comment on his wife-to-be's sexy image, writing: "Lucky me".

While there were no hard feelings between Diddy and Alex after the exchange, Jennifer added that he wouldn't want to get on the wrong side of the former baseball player.

"He doesn't play. He's a crazy Dominican," she laughed. "Do not disrespect that man."

Diddy and Jennifer have remained close friends since they split in 2001 after a two-year relationship, with the rapper revealing during a 2017 interview that he would "without a doubt" consider her one of his greatest loves. This comes despite the fact it was reportedly his infidelity which led to their split.

Elsewhere in The Breakfast Club interview, Jennifer addressed rumours that Alex has been unfaithful, insisting: "It doesn't matter. I know what truth is. I know who he is. He knows who I am."