Nipsey Hussle lands street corner honour

Nipsey Hussle is to be honoured with a street corner in his native Los Angeles.

City council member Marqueece Harris-Dawson announced on Tuesday (09Apr19) that the intersection of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard, near where the rapper grew up, will be renamed Ermias 'Nipsey Hussle' Asghedom Square.

"This week, I will officially submit a motion to name the intersection of #Crenshaw and #Slauson as 'Nipsey Hussle Square'." Harris-Dawson wrote on Twitter.

Fans of the tragic rap star signed an online petition to rename the intersection in South Central in the days following their hero's death.

The Change.Org initiative was created to urge Harris-Dawson to fight for the honour.

The person behind the petition wrote: "I knew Nipsey Hussle personally. He wasn't just a rapper. He was a community icon."

The news comes as fans prepare to join the slain star's family at a Celebration of Life service at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Thursday (11Apr19).

All free tickets for the memorial were snapped up within an hour after they were made available on Tuesday.

R&B star Anthony Hamilton, who previously collaborated with Nipsey, is expected to perform at the event.

The rapper was shot and killed outside his Marathon Clothing store, located at the newly named intersection, on 31 March (19). Suspect Eric Holder has been charged with murder, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney's office. He is in custody after pleading not guilty.