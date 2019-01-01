NEWS Katy Perry eyeing Las Vegas residency Newsdesk Share with :







Katy Perry has reportedly met with Las Vegas casino bosses to discuss a possible residency.



The American Idol judge, 34, concluded her Witness: The Tour trek last year (18) and only has one festival date in her diary, at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival 2019 at the end of this month (Apr19).



According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Firework hitmaker is planning to fill up her diary by performing in Sin City.



Sources tell the publication she met with officials from Caesars Palace hotel and casino on Friday (06Apr19) to discuss a residency deal, and took a tour of the resort's 4,300 capacity Colosseum venue.



The newspaper's sources claim she toured the arena for under an hour before entering talks with executives but checked out its dressing rooms, balcony, and lower-level seating.



Caesars Palace bosses have an opening in their schedule, having lost two of their longtime resident stars in recent years. Elton John ended a seven year stint last year, while Celine Dion's eight year relationship with the venue ends in June. The Colosseum has an opening for new acts after performances by Rod Stewart and U.S. funnyman Jerry Seinfeld in October and November.



If she does agree a residency, Katy will join pop divas including Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Lady Gaga, Gwen Stefani, and Mariah Carey, who have all signed up to perform Sin City shows in recent years.



Britney pulled out of her residency new Park MGM resort before it was due to begin in February, however, due to her father's ill-health. She later checked into a mental health facility to take time out amid her father's recovery from a life-threatening colon rupture.