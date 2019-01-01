Nipsey Hussle's parents break their silence after rapper's tragic death

Nipsey Hussle's parents have broken their silence after their rapper son was gunned down and killed in Los Angeles last month (Mar19).

Nipsey's mother Angelique Smith and father Dawit Asghedom were joined by the rapper's girlfriend Lauren London, the mother of his two-year-old son Kross, at the star's grandmother's home in Los Angeles as they remembered their boy in a chat with the Los Angeles Times.

Speaking about his son, born Ermias Asghedom, Dawit said he's proud of the powerful messages put across by the musician's tunes.

"It was like he was sent by God to give some love to bring us together because that's what his lyrics were saying, always," he explained. "He's not shy to tell the truth even though it might not look good. He wasn't scared of anything. (God) sent him to send a message."

And in the wake of Nipsey's murder, Dawit is seeking comfort in the fact that his songs sparked a positive change.

"We all have a plan, but God has his own plan," he mused. "So he had completed what he needed to be doing and he did it early so (God) probably want to take him early too."

Angelique recalled her son's early years when he was at school and asked to be put in advanced classes, smiling: "He recognised at an early age his own capability. His own potential. He has always known."

As for how she wants Nipsey to be remembered, Angelique added that he was "a humble, spirited, respectful man who had, since his childhood, had an extraordinary and unlimited intellectual capacity".

Meanwhile, Lauren, who started dating the hip-hop star in 2013, told the publication that she's trying to "keep her head high" following his murder.

"I'm going to keep my head high and always represent for my king to the fullest," she said. "He loved his kids. He was a family man. His family came first."

A memorial event is taking place to honour Nipsey at Los Angeles' Staples Center on Thursday. And, in another move to remember the slain rapper, the intersection of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard - in the centre of where the musician grew up - is to be renamed "Ermias 'Nipsey Hussle' Asghedom Square."