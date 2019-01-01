John Legend & Chrissy Teigen squashed by Dwyane Wade during basketball game

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's basketball date night was interrupted on Tuesday evening (09Apr19), when player Dwyane Wade fell on them mid-game.

The All of Me singer and his wife were sat courtside as they watched Dwyane's team Miami Heat take on the Philadelphia 76ers at the AmericanAirlines Arena, in what was the 37-year-old sportsman's final home game before his retirement.

But at one point as the pair enjoyed the court action, Dwyane tumbled backwards into them as he threw the ball to a teammate - leading to the celebrity duo being covered in Chrissy's beverage, which was spilled in the ruckus.

The moment was captured by Miami Herald staff photographer Charles Trainor Jr and shared by the newspaper, who tweeted Chrissy the message: "Let us know if you want a copy of this one."

And the 33-year-old was clearly amused by the hilarious snap, replying with a crying laughing emoji and commenting that the picture was like a "renaissance painting".

Another person wrote, "@DwyaneWade so hyped he ran into @chrissyteigen and spilled her drink all over her #L3GEND," to which the mother-of-two replied: "It was an honour!"

Moments after Dwyane's fall, John took a video of himself covered in drink as he and Chrissy were mopped down with paper towels, holding up his own beverage and joking: "I've still got my drink!"

While being a celebrity means that courtside tickets are a given, the seats also have their drawbacks. In February, Regina King narrowly avoided a trampling when player Joel Embiid headed her way at full pelt trying to stop the ball from going out of bounds.

As he launched his seven-foot (2.13 metre) frame into the stands after the ball, Joel missed Regina by centimetres - with a video showing just how close a call it was. In the clip, Regina is seen looking stunned and raising her arms to protect herself as the 25-year-old player grazes her high bun, and crashes into statistician Dave Fried, who was working next to commentator Mike Breen.

After presenter Rob Perez shared the video on Twitter with the caption, "Regina King's life just flashed before her eyes," the Oscar-winning actress replied: "Yoooo. Thank you, God and @JoelEmbiid for your athletic abilities. Crisis averted."