Nick Carter: 'Backstreet Boys never expected success'

Nick Carter has admitted that the Backstreet Boys never thought they'd enjoy such a long, prosperous career.

The star made the comments during an interview for Billboard, where he claimed that the I Want It That Way hitmakers' recent comeback came as a shock to the five-piece.

The group released their 10th studio album DNA in January (19), and the record reached number one on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart, marking their highest peak since 2000's Black & Blue.

Discussing the unexpected buzz surrounding the release, Nick insisted that he and his bandmates A.J. McLean, Howie Dorough, Kevin Richardson, and Brian Littrell are just enjoying the moment.

“It's satisfying and exciting, because you work so hard after so many years. We never really expected it,” he enthused. “We don't ever expect anything that's been given to us or that happens to us. We're just kind of living in the moment.”

When asked about the secret to the As Long as You Love Me band's longevity, the 39-year-old reflected that the group have been together for so long that they are like family to each other.

"We all had grown up together. I mean, I’ve known the guys since I was 12 (or) 13 years old," the star gushed. "We know each other inside and out, and that has created a bond and family dynamic."

The star, who has also enjoyed success as a solo artist while the band was on hiatus, went on to admit that he believes nothing will ever break up the band.

"We stick together through thick and thin (and we) love each other and trust each other," he concluded.