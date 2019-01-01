NEWS Jennifer Lopez hasn't had time to start wedding planning Newsdesk Share with :







Jennifer Lopez has been too busy working to even start thinking about wedding planning following her engagement to retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez.



The New York Yankees legend proposed to his girlfriend of two years while on a romantic vacation in the Bahamas last month (Mar19), and J.Lo said yes.



They both headed straight back to work after returning from the trip, and as a result, the bride-to-be has no idea when they will have the chance to begin floating ideas for their big day.



"We haven't started planning yet. You know, we just got engaged!" she told New York radio show Cubby & Carolina In the Morning. "Then right afterwards we started working right away, and we're working the rest of the year, so I don't know what's going to happen.



"We haven't decided if we're going to squeeze it (wedding) in somewhere or we're going to wait, so... I really don't know yet..."



The On the Floor hitmaker, who has been married three times before, recently began filming her new stripper movie Hustlers, in which a group of erotic dancers turn the tables on their wealthy Wall Street clients.



The movie will co-star rapper Cardi B, and actresses Constance Wu and Lili Reinhart, and as production got underway, Jennifer showed off her sexy body in a steamy bikini photo on Instagram.



"I'm a hustler baby... I just want you to know... #Ramona on fire," she captioned the shot. "On set and in character for #hustlersmovie."



Jennifer has since described her character Ramona as "tough" and "gritty" - a far cry from her usual girl-next-door roles in hit romantic comedies like Maid in Manhattan and The Wedding Planner, but she has enjoyed pushing herself out of her comfort zone for the raunchy role, and Alex has been fully supportive of her creative decision.

"He knows I'm a serious actor," she shared at a TIDALxCRWN event on Tuesday (09Apr19). "He sees the bravery in what I'm doing (for Hustlers)."



In addition to her latest acting role, Jennifer is also promoting her new single, Medicine featuring French Montana, ahead of her upcoming It's My Party: The Live Celebration tour, during which she will ring in her 50th birthday.



Meanwhile, her new fiance has heaped praise on the working mum, who shares 11-year-old twins Max and Emme with her third husband Marc Anthony, for remaining so "honest" and down-to-earth despite her superstar status.



Gushing about Jennifer in The New York Times Magazine over the weekend (06-07Apr19), he said, "She's so authentic and genuine. It was strange to see someone of such magnitude be so normal, be such a great mother and partner and friend.



"How can you be like this and then go perform in front of 80,000 people? But that's her superpower."