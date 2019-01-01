Taylor Swift sends flowers and a sweet note to fan after car accident

Taylor Swift made the day of one of her most devoted fans by sending flowers and a sweet note to her as she recovers in hospital following a horrific car accident.

The Shake It Off singer is known for having a close relationship with her followers, and when fan Lindsay was left with a broken back, ankle, ribs and fingers following the accident, she decided to send her a get well package.

As well as a huge bunch of flowers, Taylor also sent Lindsay a handwritten note - complete with a wax "TS" seal on the envelope.

"Hi buddy. I’m so sorry to hear about the accident," the note reads. "My heart aches knowing that such a wonderful person is having to go through this. I hope these flowers brighten your day. You’re gonna rock that neck brace and soon we’ll all be bopping at shows together again. Give hugs to your family for me. I’m so happy you’re okay. Love, Taylor."

Lindsay shared a video of herself receiving the flowers and reading the note on her Twitter page, captioning it: "i finally stopped crying long enough to post that taylor swift just sent me flowers and a handwritten note… im still in complete utter shock. i love you endlessly, you have NO IDEA how much this meant to me."

Lindsay has undergone numerous operations since she was hospitalised last month (Mar19) following the accident, which was made worse by the fact that she wasn't wearing a seatbelt and her airbag didn't deploy.

Taylor's gesture is the latest indication of the singer's generosity. On Tuesday (09Apr19), it was revealed she had donated $113,000 (£86,000) to a Tennessee project fighting a series of anti-LGBTQ bills in the state.