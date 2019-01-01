Kacey Musgraves was 'turned off' idea of becoming an artist

Grammy-winning country star Kacey Musgraves had no intention of becoming an artist until she found herself refusing to give up tunes she had penned as a songwriter.

The Follow Your Arrow hitmaker developed a passion for singing when she was a child, and quickly learned how to play the mandolin and guitar, but as she began weighing up her career options as a teen, the idea of being thrust into the limelight didn't really appeal to her.

It was only after moving to Nashville, Tennessee from her native Texas at the age of 19 that she settled on the idea of establishing herself as a songwriter.

However, that all changed when Kacey struggled with the thought of handing over some of her most treasured tracks to others to record.

"I was kind of turned off by the whole artist side of things," she told U.S. breakfast show This Morning. "And then somewhere along the way, I started collecting these songs that felt like I wouldn't want to give them up."

She has since become one of country music's brightest stars, with her latest release, Golden Hour, winning Album of the Year at the 2019 Grammy Awards, where she also picked up three other top honours, and at Sunday's (07Apr19) Academy of Country Music Awards.

Her success hasn't changed the way Kacey feels about living her life in the spotlight, although the 30 year old has learned how to deal with her previous anxieties.

"It's not my favourite thing, fame," she confessed. "I think it used to freak me out a lot when I was younger. I was really intimidated by it. But as I've gotten older I've realised that, you know, there's not really anything to be scared of. Like, I have a wonderful foundation with my family underneath me, my husband. I know who I am."