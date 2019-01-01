Ariana Grande planning Thank U, Next beauty line

Ariana Grande is planning to launch a new perfume and beauty line named after her hit album Thank U, Next.

The record dominated the charts on both sides of the Atlantic following its release in February (19) topping the U.S. Billboard 200 for two weeks and spawning three U.K. number one singles.

Now she looks set to cash in on its success, as documents from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office show she wants to launch a Thank U, Next line of beauty products.

In a filing seen by WENN, her team state her intention to sell sweet smelling items including male and female fragrances, body lotions, bath gels, shower gels, body scrubs, body powders, body souffles, and body mists - all under the name Ariana Grande Thank U, Next.

Ariana already has five perfumes to her name and released her latest scent, Cloud, in September (18).

She also has another potential beauty line in the works, as she also applied to trademark the term Be Grande for use selling a similar collection of lotions, gels and fragrances. However, she is yet to bring any Be Grande products to market as her initial application was not properly verified.

Her other existing fragrance lines include Frankie, which is named after her older brother, and is a gender-neutral scent, ARI, her first ever perfume, Moonlight, and Sweet Like Candy.

The 25-year-old singer is currently on the road, as her 80 date Sweetener world tour got underway last month. She will also make history as the youngest ever headliner at California's Coachella festival when she takes to the stage for the first of two gigs on Sunday (14Apr).