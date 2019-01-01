Cardi B arrives four hours late to Beautycon appearance

Cardi B hit the stage four hours later than expected when she made her Beautycon appearance in New York City on Sunday (07Apr19).

The in-demand star's long-awaited appearance was severely delayed following the Bodak Yellow hitmaker's late-night performance at the grand opening of Kaos Dayclub & Nightclub at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

After catching a flight from Vegas to New York, the rapper was greeted by tense fans who were eagerly waiting for her to take the stage, where she was joined by her sister, Hennessy Carolina, and moderator, Beautycon CEO Moj Mahdara.

The star commanded attention both on the red carpet and on stage, where she wore a vintage Paco Rabanne wool coat trimmed with fur, custom made oversized hat by Sarah Skol Millinery and gold pumps by Casadei.

The I Like It songstress took to Instagram after the event to gush over the experience and apologise for her poor timekeeping.

"Hey guys! I had such a great time at Beautycon," Cardi said. "Sorry for me being late, I didn't realise I was overbooked. It was crazy, from getting to Vegas to over here (New York)."

While travelling to the event, the star posted on social media to hit back at a fan who had criticised her for being a poor role model. The rapper was recently forced to defend herself after a video resurfaced of her saying she drugged and robbed men who wanted to have sex with her while she worked as a stripper before finding fame.

"For these past two years I been watching what I say and I haven’t been myself," the 26-year-old wrote. "Everybody tell me to be it for me to be this 'rolemodel' and guess what ? People still spit my past right in my face. (sic)"