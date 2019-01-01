Ariana Grande reminds fans to 'take care of themselves' in heartfelt message

Ariana Grande has taken to social media to remind fans about the importance of self-care.

The superstar took to her Instagram Stories over the weekend (06-07Apr19) to share a series of uplifting clips in which she urged fans to take time out for themselves.

"I just wanted to say hi and remind you guys to protect your peace and your energy and to not forget to take care of yourselves and protect your space," she said, speaking directly to the camera. "We have a lot of work to do here, and a lot of family and friends and love. I just want to make sure that you don't run yourself to the ground (and) exhaust yourself."

The 7 Rings hitmaker went on to tell her 150 million followers that they "deserve the best there is" and claimed that she wants to use her profile to spread positivity and make a positive difference.

"I have a lot of f**kin' followers and it's weird," the 25-year-old admitted. "So, if I can use that to spread any kind of positivity or light, just wanted to send it your way and remind you that life's beautiful if you allow it to be."

Ariana also encouraged fans to see challenges which may seem "heavy" as opportunities for growth, and not to let hard times affect their mental health.

The post comes shortly after the Monopoly singer posted that she still is still grieving the loss of former boyfriend Mac Miller, who died after an accidental overdose in September.

"Healing is hard work. accept da ups and downs. be gentle with yourself and surround yourself with gentle energy. you're not alone (sic)," she wrote on Thursday.