Kim Kardashian confronts Kanye West about Chicago move announcement

Kim Kardashian confronted husband Kanye West about declaring they were moving to Chicago in the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

During a public event in Chicago in September (18), the Stronger rapper declared he was moving back to his hometown - without discussing it with his wife first. The KKW Beauty mogul learned about his announcement via a friend and immediately took a private jet from Los Angeles to Chicago to confront Kanye about blindsiding her.

In footage from the reality show, which aired in the U.S. on Sunday (07Apr19), Kanye told Kim that he did tell her, but she said she thought their initial discussion wasn't "a serious conversation", to which he replied, "Every conversation I have is serious."

In a confessional interview, the reality TV star explained, "I definitely feel like I'm being pulled in a million directions... So moving to Chicago would have to be a long conversation and, honestly, it might be my breaking point."

In another discussion, the 38-year-old asked her partner, "So what do you want to do? You wanna live in Chicago and I'll live here and we'll FaceTime?" before explaining her "whole life" is in California and it would be "really hard" to relocate their children North, five, Saint, three, and Chicago, 14 months.

The rapper said he felt "inspired" and "connected" to his hometown, adding, "When I went to Chicago I felt like I was home. There were a lot of things that I missed just not being there for a long, long, long time."

They eventually came to the agreement that they would stay based in California but buy property in Chicago so they visit more often.

"We're not gonna move full time. But we will spend time because that's my home too," Kanye said.

In a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kim revealed they were remodelling his late mother's home and it would be fun to go "every once in a while".