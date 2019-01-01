Chrissy Metz makes live singing debut at ACM Awards

This Is Us actress Chrissy Metz showed off her impressive vocal skills as she made her live singing debut at the 2019 Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards on Sunday (07Apr19).

The 38-year-old has proven she is a talented singer multiple times on the hit U.S. family drama, but she got the opportunity to show off her singing chops to a much wider audience as she performed on live TV for the first time at the annual country music awards show on Sunday.

Performing I'm Standing With You from her upcoming faith-based movie Breakthrough, Chrissy began the emotional number alone on the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, showing off her solo talent and range before being joined by Lauren Alaina, Mickey Guyton and Maddie & Tae, who all appear on the Breakthrough soundtrack album.

The group, who also wore coordinated sapphire outfits, were then joined by Carrie Underwood as the song reached its show-stopping conclusion. Chrissy visibly had tears in her eyes as the audience applauded the performance.

Footage posted by Entertainment Tonight afterwards showed the performers cheering and hugging Chrissy as they came off the stage.

"It’s super exciting to be with these incredible artists... I am a true fan of all of them, so it's super cool to look to your left and right and you're like, 'Ohhhh shhhh...' so it's really exciting for me," Chrissy said to ET backstage.

She also shared that she didn't feel nervous ahead of the show but was focused on getting herself mentally ready for the performance.

"It’s not about being nervous, it’s just about being centered and being present and grounding yourself," she added.

Songwriter Diane Warren penned I'm Standing With You and also appeared at the annual event to support Chrissy, who sings the track solo on the soundtrack album. Lauren and Maddie & Tae also sing original songs Breathe Again and People Need People, while Carrie's 2018 song Love Wins is featured on the record.