Halsey considered prostitution during desperate times

Pop star Halsey was once so desperate to make ends meet, she seriously considered turning to prostitution during her days as a homeless teen.



The Bad at Love hitmaker, 24, recalled her period of displacement as she was honoured at the Ending Youth Homelessness benefit in Los Angeles on Saturday (06Apr19), revealing just how close she came to selling her body to cover the cost of food.



"When I was living in New York, I was a teenager," she candidly recalled, according to Us Weekly. "My friends were picking out decorations for their (college) dorms and I was debating on whether or not I should let a stranger inside of me so I could pay for my next meal."



"It wasn't because I did something bad," she continued. "It wasn't because something was wrong with me and it wasn't because my parents didn't love me, because they did very much. But a series of unfortunate circumstances led me to be in that position and it can happen to absolutely anyone."



Halsey, who was reportedly kicked out of her parents' New Jersey home after dropping out of community college, eventually scored her big break when she met Capitol Music Group representative Jeremy Vuernick.



"I was homeless in New York. I had crazy hair, I had one demo in my pocket and I was carrying a gray duffel bag...," she shared. "He asked, 'What's in the bag?' I looked at him and said, 'This is my house.'"



Halsey understands how lucky she was to be able to pull herself out of the rough period, especially when so many others are less fortunate.



"(The homeless) epidemic is deadly," she declared. "It's more than young people needing validation and needing people to listen to them - this is life or death."



As she concluded her speech, Halsey announced plans to give back to those who work at the Los Angeles-based homeless youth centre My Friend's Place.



"I'm treating every My Friend's Place employee to a spa day!" she smiled. "To rejuvenate their minds, bodies and soul(s), because I know how difficult it can be to give so much of yourself away every day."



Also celebrated at the charity fundraiser were stars including dancers Maddie and Mackenzie Ziegler.