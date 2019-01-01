Lil Xan's fiancee suffers heartbreaking miscarriage

Lil Xan's fiancee Annie Smith has heartbreakingly revealed she's suffered a miscarriage.

The couple announced they were expecting back in February (19) when Annie was around five weeks pregnant.

On Saturday (06Apr19), she sadly told her followers on Instagram she had lost her "magical blessing".

“The moment I met you I knew you were special. I fell head over heels in love with you and only love you more and more every single day. I didn’t know it was possible to feel this way about another human,” Annie wrote, alongside seven videos and photos that featured her and the 22-year-old rapper.

“Starting a family with you has been the most magical, beautiful blessing God has given me. today I feel a hurt I never knew existed. a pain that comes from my soul. to my beautiful angel, mommy loves you more than she ever knew possible. you have made me the happiest woman in the world knowing I had the chance to be your mommy,” she continued.

Annie, who has been dating Lil Xan – real name Diego Leanos – for five months, shared her sorrow with her followers, and added that she had enjoyed every second of being pregnant.

“Feeling you grow inside my body has been the most special gift I have been given, my prayers were answered with you. I wish more than anything that I could meet you, hold you and love you. teach you all the beautiful things in life and show you the world.

“I wish you could’ve known how truly blessed you were to have a daddy like diego. we love you little angel. always,” she sweetly concluded the emotional post.

On the same day Annie announced the miscarriage, Lil Xan – who previously dated Miley Cyrus' younger sister Noah – told fans on his Instagram Story that he was “not feeling well today.”

“I’m sorry if I’m M.I.A. for the next few days, I just need to get my mind right. I love you guys to death,” the rapper wrote.