Spice Girls deny scrapping world tour plans after Mel B's bombshell

The Spice Girls have denied reports that they scrapped plans for a world tour following Mel B's claims that she had a fling with Geri Horner.

According to editors at Britain's The Mail on Sunday, a series of lucrative concerts in the U.S., Australia and the Far East were being arranged for the reunited girl group after their 13-date U.K. tour comes to an end in June (19).

A source told the newspaper that Geri, Mel, Melanie Chisholm and Emma Bunton have abandoned the plans, and even considered pulling the plug on their U.K. tour after the lesbian fling bombshell.

However, a rep for the Spice Girls quickly denied the reports, insisting the rumours were "inaccurate and factually untrue".

Last month, Mel – real name Melanie Brown – claimed she and Geri had sex during their Spice Girls heyday. However the fiery redhead, dubbed Ginger Spice, insisted Mel's story was "simply not true".

Geri added in her statement that the rumours had been hurtful to her family – husband Christian Horner, daughter Bluebell, 12, and son Monty, two.

"It has been very disappointing to read about all these rumours again, especially on Mother’s Day of all days. Geri loves the Spice Girls: Emma, Melanie, Melanie and Victoria. She would like (the fans) to know that what has been reported recently is simply not true and has been very hurtful to her family.

"Moving forward, Geri can’t wait to see the girls and all the fans on the tour, have an amazing time with everyone, and make some new memories," the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, Britain's Grazia magazine reported that Mel C and Emma have reportedly been acting as peacemakers between the two women during their "rift".