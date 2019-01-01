Cheryl 'feeling broody despite single status'

Cheryl is reportedly ready for baby number two, even though she's currently single after splitting up with Liam Payne last year (18).

Liam, 25, and 35-year-old Cheryl are the proud parents to two-year-old Bear, and although they're no longer together, enjoy a close friendship and co-parenting their son.

However, those close to the former Girls Aloud star have claimed she's starting to think about more babies.

"Cheryl's been feeling incredibly broody and says she's longing to have another baby - especially after a close friend recently gave birth and came round with her three-week-old. Cheryl was cooing over the baby and saying how much missed the newborn stage," an insider told Britain's Closer magazine.

"She's looking into her options. She's open to meeting someone new but can't help thinking that even if she starts dating again at some point, she wouldn't have another a baby after at least a year of being together - and she's not sure if she wants a huge age gap between Bear and her next child."

Cheryl, who has been married twice before, parted ways with Liam after a two-year romance in July, months after they put on a united front at the 2018 Brit Awards.

Sources have alleged Liam's commitment to his solo career was largely to blame for the split, as he toured the world promoting his material after his boyband One Direction went on hiatus.

Liam is now said to be dating 48-year-old catwalk legend Naomi Campbell.