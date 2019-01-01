Kacey Musgraves: ‘Country music will always be in my DNA!’

Kacey Musgraves is confident that she will always be a country music star.

The Texas-born singer is continuing her winning streak in the music industry, with her fourth studio album Golden Hour winning Grammy Awards for Album of the Year and Best Country Album.

While some artists may be tempted to go more mainstream, Kacey has now shared that her records and concerts will always have some element of country.

“It makes me happy, that in some strange way there’s an affinity for something that’s a big part of me,” she said in an interview with Glamour magazine of fans embracing “Western Americana” outfits and emblems at her shows. “I can’t get rid of the country; it’s just in my DNA.”

But even though Kacey is in touch with her country roots, she doesn’t plan on touching on any particular agenda in her future work.

Instead, she is focused on using her platform to convey a certain sense of emotion.

“People are just looking for something to connect with,” the 30-year-old insisted. “We're all made of the same emotions. It doesn't matter where you're from or what you have your station set to. I feel like if I just stick to what makes me feel something, then it's ultimately going to result in connection with people. I mean, that's the whole point of writing.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Kacey shared that she has already written one new song. And while the Butterflies hitmaker is aware that there will be pressure on her to churn out new music, she plans to take a long break before getting stuck into making another record.

“I've been really rushed into projects before. There’s something fun to that, because it makes you operate on gut instinct. But with Golden Hour, I got to take my time and experiment and write and write and write,” she added.