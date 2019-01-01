Miley Cyrus ‘plans to revive racy image’

Miley Cyrus reportedly plans to revive her wild child persona in time for her musical comeback.

The Wrecking Ball singer, who married actor Liam Hemsworth in December (18), is reportedly working on her seventh studio album and sources close to the star have told Britain's Heat magazine “the old Miley” will be back ready to shock, which is allegedly causing some concern for her actor husband.

“Miley’s image for her new album is going to be extremely racy, harking back to when she performed with Robin Thicke - a time she’d split from Liam and had gone completely off he rails,” the insider said.

The singer caused worldwide controversy when she twerked with the Blurred Lines singer at the MTV VMAs in 2013 soon after her split from Liam.

She also appeared nude in the video for her hit song Wrecking Ball the same year.

Since then, she and Liam have reunited and married and the singer appeared to have settled into a more laid-back lifestyle.

But, according to the source, Miley is keen to prove that she hasn’t lost her edgy side.

“Some of the things she has planned - like working with (X-rated rapper) CupcakKe, making a risque video, and doing a fully nude photoshoot – are causing concern for Liam,” continued the source. “He’s also worried how some of his family will react. But Miley wants to prove that she’s not boring now she’s married, and thinks this will be the perfect way to show that.”

It comes after a recent interview Miley had with Vanity Fair in which she insisted she is redefining what marriage is.

“The reason that people get married sometimes can be old-fashioned, but I think the reason we got married isn’t old-fashioned – I actually think it’s kind of new age,” she told the publication. “We are redefining what it looks like for someone that’s a queer person, like myself, to be in a hetero relationship.”