Mick Jagger 'on the mend' after heart surgery

Mick Jagger has thanked fans for their support after undergoing heart surgery on Thursday (04Apr19).

The Rolling Stones rocker had to postpone the band's upcoming North American tour to focus on his health and he went under the knife earlier this week.

Reports have suggested all went well and Mick is on the road to recovery, and now he has confirmed he is "on the mend" in a tweet on Friday.

"Thank you everyone for all your messages of support, I’m feeling much better now and on the mend – and also a huge thank you to all the hospital staff for doing a superb job."

Jagger's representative has told Page Six the treatment was successful, adding, "He is doing very well and is expected to make a full recovery."

The 75-year-old rock star had a stent placed in his heart during an operation that took place in New York City after being diagnosed with an undisclosed illness.

A source says, "Doctors were able to access Jagger's heart valve through his femoral artery and are now monitoring him for any complications that could arise from the procedure, including excess bleeding."

The procedure, called a transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), involves doctors repairing the heart valve using a catheter to access the artery without opening the chest - therefore avoiding major surgery. While the recovery time is shorter than if Jagger had had open heart surgery, he will still need to rest for four to five days "so that the artery can heal without any severe bleeding issues".

The U.S. leg of the Stones' No Filter Tour was scheduled to kick off in Miami, Florida on 20 April, with 17 shows planned over 10 weeks. It is now expected that the dates will be rescheduled for July.