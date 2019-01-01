Miley Cyrus to replace Cardi B at Primavera Sound festival

Miley Cyrus has been drafted in to replace Cardi B at Spain’s Primavera Sound festival.

Cardi was due to perform at the event, taking place at Barcelona’s Parc del Forum waterfront complex on 31 May (19), but the rapper has pulled out due to unavoidable promotional commitments in the United States, and organisers announced on Friday (04Apr19) that Miley has stepped in.

"Primavera Sound welcomes Miley Cyrus, an icon of contemporary pop in all its dimensions," a statement reads.

"The author of Bangerz doesn’t need an introduction but a bit of contextualisation may help: from country to urban pop passing through her psychedelic experimentation with The Flaming Lips, Ms Cyrus has positioned herself as one of the most non-conformist voices of the current star system, while also contributing to the gender discourse that makes her a perfect fit for the year of The New Normal at Primavera Sound."

Explaining Cardi’s absence, the festival organisers added: "At the same time, we regret to announce that Cardi B will not perform at Primavera Sound 2019. The American artist has cancelled her appearance due to promotional commitments in the United States that cannot be postponed."

Ticketholders disappointed to miss out on seeing Cardi have been offered refunds.

Miley joins the likes of Carly Rae Jepsen, Janelle Monae, and Robyn, who will perform on the Friday night at the weekend event. Solange, Tame Impala, and Charli XCX are also on the bill, which runs from 30 May to 1 June.

Meanwhile, Miley has booked another big European festival after confirming she'll be performing at England's Glastonbury festival in June (19).