Lewis Capaldi takes out a sixth week at Number 1

Someone You Loved by Lewis Capaldi celebrates a sixth week at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart, while Billie Eilish lands three tracks in the Top 20 from her chart-topping debut album.



Someone You Loved finishes 9,000 combined sales ahead of this week’s Number 2, Bad Guy by Billie Eilish. The track is this week’s highest new entry following the release of her Number 1 debut album, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?. Meanwhile, Bury A Friend rebounds 14 places to Number 6, and Wish You Were Gay flies 29 spots to a new peak at Number 13.



Meduza’s Piece Of Your Heart ft. Goodboys leaps 22 places to Number 10 after entering the Top 40 for the first time last week. Coventry rapper Jay1 debuts at Number 19 with Your Mrs, and Westlife’s brand new single Better Man comes in at 26.



Finally, Lil Nas X’s viral country-rap hit Old Town Road enters the Top 40 for the first time, climbing 28 steps to 39, and Ariana Grande & Victoria Monet’s new collaboration Monopoly debuts at Number 40 after only being released on Monday night.