NEWS Billie Eilish becomes the youngest ever female solo act to top the Official Albums Chart Newsdesk Share with :







Congratulations to Billie Eilish, who scores a record-breaking Number 1 on this week's Official Albums Chart with WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?.



The US singer-songwriter's debut album lands straight in at the top with 48,000 combined sales. At 17 years old, Billie becomes the youngest female artist in UK chart history to score a Number 1 album.

Celebrating the news, Billie told Official Charts:



"I appreciate you making WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? the #1 album in the UK so much. We worked really hard on this album. Thank you for the love!!"



At 17 years, 3 months and 18 days old, Billie overtakes Joss Stone as the youngest female to top the Official Albums Chart. Joss' 2004 record Mind, Body & Soul reached Number 1 when she was 17 years, 5 months and 28 days old.



Billie’s album is also the biggest debut album from an international artist to top the Official Chart since Lana Del Rey’s Born To Die in January 2012. Search & buy Billie Eilish concert tickets below.



The Top 10 youngest female artists to score a Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart are:



05/04/2019

WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?

BILLIE EILISH

17 YRS, 3 MONTHS, 18 DAYS



09/10/2004

MIND BODY AND SOUL

JOSS STONE

17 YRS, 5 MONTHS, 28 DAYS



11/01/2003

LET GO

AVRIL LAVIGNE

18 YRS, 3 MONTHS, 15 DAYS



25/10/2014

CHAPTER ONE

ELLA HENDERSON

18 YRS, 9 MONTHS, 13 DAYS



15/05/2010

SONGS FROM THE TAINTED CHERRY TREE

DIANA VICKERS

18 YRS, 9 MONTHS, 15 DAYS



Meanwhile, The Greatest Showman rebounds from 3 to 2, Tom Walker's What A Time To Be Alive lifts from 4 to 3, and Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody hops a place to 5 for a 15th non-consecutive week in the Top 5.



Further down, Scottish singer-songwriter Gerry Cinnamon zooms 52 places to Number 20 with Erratic Cinematic, making his Top 40 debut following a sold-out UK tour. Heavy metal artist Devin Townsend enters at Number 23 album with Empath, and Pink's Greatest Hits... So Far! returns to the Top 40 at Number 29 in the build up to her forthcoming album Hurts 2B Human.



Finally, Unkle’s sixth studio album The Road: Part II (Lost Highway) lands at 33, and Portishead frontwoman Beth Gibbons is new at 35 with Henryk Górecki: Symphony No. 3 (Symphony of Sorrowful Songs), a collaboration with the Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra and Krzysztof Penderecki.



Search & buy Billie Eilish tickets below.