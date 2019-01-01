Ariana Grande: 'Healing is hard work'

Ariana Grande has opened up about her struggles with mental health and admitted to fans she's still in the process of healing after going through a difficult period in her life.

The Thank U, Next hitmaker was struck by tragedy last year (18) when her former boyfriend Mac Miller died after an accidental overdose in September, and she split from her then-fiance Pete Davidson a month later in October.

Despite the star's best efforts to move on from the heartbreak, she took to Instagram Stories on Thursday (04Apr19) to confess to fans that she still finds the experience tough.

"healing is hard work. accept da ups and downs. be gentle with yourself and surround yourself with gentle energy. you're not alone. (sic)," the 25-year-old posted.

The post was one in a string of reflective moments for the 7 Rings songstress, and came hours after she had taken to the platform to thank fans for their continued support through her personal turmoil.

"U make everything better. thank you for your energy. truly. I love y'all, so much," the star gushed. "u have no idea how much y'all help me / how happy u make me. sharing a state / this life with y'all is so beautiful.

The pop star went on to suggest that it was the support of those around her that gave her the strength to carry on and encouraged her to continue to pursue her ambitions.

"thank u so much for being here. and for reminding me why i am too! (sic)," she wrote.