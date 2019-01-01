John Legend and Chrissy Teigen get matching family tattoos

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have cemented their love for one another with matching tattoos featuring their families' names.

The model, TV personality, and cookbook author took to Instagram on Thursday (04Apr19) to debut the new skin art, which they each had inked on the inside of their right arms.

The cursive designs - their first tattoos - incorporate their two children's names, with the singer's reading, "ChrissyLunaMiles," and Teigen's featuring the words, "JohnLunaMiles".

"hey guys please don't talk to us unless u (sic) have tattoos," Chrissy captioned the post. "we are a cool tattoo family now and we only want to talk to other tattoo families (srry (sic) if this seems harsh)."

She also showed off a second inking of a small heart on the side of her right forefinger, and expressed her gratitude to the Los Angeles artist who had fulfilled their tattoo wishes.

"Thank you thank you @winterstone," the beauty added. "You are not only incredibly talented but you are very kind and delightful and welcome over any time!!"

Responding to the compliment, Winter Stone, born Daniel Winter, wrote, "@chrissyteigen @johnlegend had so much fun tattooing you both! What an amazing loving couple, mom and dad you are! #tattoopeople #delicatelysharp".

Winter is an in-demand tattoo artist in Hollywood - his clients also include Lady Gaga, Demi Lovato, Sophie Turner, and her fiance Joe Jonas, as well as newlyweds Mandy Moore and Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith, who previously called on him to create matching initial tattoos for the couple.