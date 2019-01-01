NEWS Brad Paisley stunned he got to party with Game of Thrones cast Newsdesk Share with :







Country singer Brad Paisley was feeling a little worse for wear on Thursday (04Apr19) after partying late into the night with the stars of Game of Thrones.



The musician and his actress wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley were among the guests to hit the red carpet on Wednesday at the New York City premiere for the eighth and final season of the hit fantasy drama series, and they found themselves invited to continue the celebrations with the cast at a hotel suite afterparty.



"I am so out of it right now," Brad confessed during an appearance on U.S. daytime show Strahan & Sara, as Kimberly added, "We got like, two hours of sleep."



Explaining what had happened, the stunned singer shared, "I wound up in a situation that makes no sense. I wound up in a hotel room with the whole cast - most of them don't know who I am at all - until three in the morning. It was amazing! Just hanging out. They are the nicest people in the world."



As Kimberly admitted the Game of Thrones superfan was in his "happy place", Brad revealed he took a particular liking to British actor John Bradley, who portrays Samwell Tarly on the show.



"I really like Samwell Tarly, John's his (real) name," Brad said, before quipping, "My new friend, John!"



And the country star was thrilled to be among the first to view the first episode of the highly-anticipated season eight.



"It's perfect. Everybody dies!" he smiled. "No, it's really well done, there's so much humour."



Game of Thrones returns to TV for its final run on 14 April (19).