Britney Spears' mum shares heartfelt message to singer amid latest mental health battle

Britney Spears' mum Lynne is sharing words of support for her daughter after she reportedly checked herself into a mental health facility.

The 37 year old is reportedly seeking treatment after caring for her ailing father Jamie as he battles a ruptured colon over the past two months, and now the pop star's mum has taken to Instagram to offer up encouragement, clearly aimed at the singer.

"Keep going no matter how bad things are right now, no matter how stuck you feel, no matter how many days you've spent crying, no matter how many days you've spent wishing things were different, no matter how hopeless and depressed you feel - I promise you won't feel this way forever," she writes. "Keep going."

As news surrounding Spears' health battle emerged earlier this week (beg01Apr19), the Baby One More Time hitmaker took to social media to reveal she was taking a little "me time".

"Fall in love with taking care of yourself, mind, body, spirit," a quote she shared read. "We all need to take time for a little 'me time'."

Once the news broke, the singer's nearest and dearest flocked to social media to praise the mother-of-two for making the decision to seek treatment.

Model and actor Sam Asghari, who Britney has been dating since late 2016, reposted Britney's initial Instagram post alongside the caption: "It isn't weakness, It's a sign of absolute strength, people should only be inspired by this, at least I am #stronger."

Meanwhile, her sister Jamie Lynn Spears called her sibling her "woman crush Wednesday", sharing a picture of the pair as children and writing:

"Yup, she rode the bus home with me after my first day of school, cuz she's the fn (f**king) best (sic)."