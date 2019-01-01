Private photograph of Beyonce and JAY-Z's children leaks online

Beyonce and JAY-Z's fans have been left outraged after a private photograph of the couple's three children was leaked on the Internet on Wednesday (03Apr19).

The black-and-white photo shows their seven-year-old daughter Blue Ivy holding her twin siblings Rumi and Sir, who were born in 2017, while sitting in front of a field of wildflowers. The snap shared online showed this picture hanging in a frame on a wall, leading many fans to believe it was taken in the couple's private residence or office without their knowledge.

The photo, which has never been shared on either Beyonce or JAY-Z's social media accounts, gained notice after being posted on the Hollywood Unlocked Instagram account on Wednesday.

In a statement to BuzzFeed News, Hollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee revealed that they took the image down after receiving a request from the couple's management.

"We received a photo of Beyonce's children via an anonymous source and posted the image believing that it had already been posted by the Carters," the statement read. "After receiving a call from Beyonce's representative and learning that the image was not authorized we immediately removed it from our platform out of respect for their privacy."

According to BuzzFeed News, Hollywood Unlocked's photo was attributed to Freeish Media, who have also deleted their post. It was reportedly a screenshot of a tweet by Twitter user @713yonce, an account which has since been deleted too.

Beyonce's fans were outraged by the breach of privacy, blasted others for sharing the photo, and said the Halo singer would find out who was responsible.

"Beyonce gon run the tapes back and figure out exactly which one of yall snapped that photo and if you die, you die (sic)," one user wrote, while another added, "I am not sharing that illegal pic of Beyoncé’s children. I don’t need that karma in my life."

"Y'all out here leaking photos of Blue, Sir & Rumi? BEYONCE's KIDS? ALL OF THEM? y'all brave!" a third added.

Beyonce shared pictures of the twins a month after they were born and has shown fans a couple of glimpses of them since, but has otherwise kept them private.