Cardi B leads Billboard Music Awards nominations

Cardi B leads the 2019 Billboard Music Awards nominations, bagging an incredible 21 nods on Thursday (04Apr19).

The rapper is shortlisted in many of the top categories, including Top Artist, Top Female Artist, Top Hot 100 Song, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Female Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, and Top Billboard 200 Album for her debut record Invasion of Privacy.

She also picked up a huge pile of nominations for her popular collaborations with Maroon Five and Latin stars J Balvin and Sanbenito.

Her impressive haul puts her one behind the all time record for nominations, which Drake and The Chainsmokers both achieved in 2017.

Drake bagged 17 nominations this year, the same number as Post Malone. The pair will battle it out in several categories, including Top Male Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, and Top Rap Male Artist.

Lagging behind them, but still up for a host of awards are Travis Scott with 12 nods, and XXXTentacion, who is posthumously nominated for 10 prizes following his death last year (18).

Also up for Top Artist are Travis, and Ariana Grande, who received nine nominations in total.

Other notable nominees include Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper whose track Shallow is up for top selling song, and the duo also could win Top Soundtrack for their collection of songs from their hit movie A Star is Born.

Records by Snoop Dogg and the late Aretha Franklin are also competing for the Top Gospel Album prize.

Kelly Clarkson will host the event from the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas on 1 May (19).

The main list of nominees is as follows:

Top Artist:

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top Female Artist:

Ariana Grande

Cardi B

Ella Mai

Halsey

Taylor Swift

Top Male Artist:

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Post Malone

Travis Scott

XXXTentacion

Top Hot 100 Song:

I Like It - Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

Lucid Dreams - Juice Wrld

Girls Like You - Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

Better Now - Post Malone

Sicko Mode- Travis Scott

Top Duo and Group:

BTS

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Panic! At the Disco

Dan + Shay

Top New Artist:

Bazzi

Juice Wrld

Lil Baby

Dua Lipa

Ella Mai

Top Billboard 200 Artist:

Drake

Cardi B

Travis Scott

Post Malone

XXXTentacion

Top Billboard Hot 100 Artist

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Juice Wrld

Post Malone

#BBMAs Top Streaming Songs Artist:

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

XXXTentacion

Top Song Sales Artist:

Drake

Ariana Grande

Imagine Dragons

Lady Gaga

Post Malone

Top Radio Songs Artist:

Cardi B

Ariana Grande

Drake

Maroon 5

Post Malone

Top Social Artist:

BTS

EXO

Got17

Ariana Grande

Louis Tomlinson

Top Touring Artist:

The Carters (Beyonce and JAY-Z)

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

Justin Timberlake

Top R&B Artist:

H.E.R.

Khalid

Ella Mai

The Weeknd

XXXTentacion

Top R&B Male Artist:

Khalid

The Weeknd

XXXTentacion

Top R&B Female Artist:

H.E.R.

Ella Mai

Queen Naija

Top R&B Tour:

The Carters (Beyonce and JAY-Z)

Donald Glover

Bruno Mars

Top Rap Artist:

Cardi B

Drake

Juice Wrld

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top Rap Male Artist:

Drake

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top Rap Female Artist:

Cardi B

City Girls

Nicki Minaj

Top Rap Tour:

The Carters (Beyonce and JAY-Z)

Drake

Travis Scott

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Calvin Harris

Kygo

Marshmello

The Chainsmokers

ODESZA

Top Latin Artist:

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

Top Rock Tour:

Elton John

Rolling Stones

U2

Top Rock Artist:

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At the Disco

Queen

Twenty One Pilots

lovelytheband

Top Country Tour:

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Shania Twain

Top Country Duo/Group:

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Top Country Female Artist:

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Top Country Male Artist:

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Top Billboard 200 Album:

Invasion of Privacy - Cardi B

Scorpion - Drake

Beerbongs & Bentleys - Post Malone

Astroworld - Travis Scott

? - XXXTentacion

Top Soundtrack:

13 Reasons Why Season 2

A Star is Born

Bohemian Rhapsody

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

The Greatest Showman

Top R&B Album:

Ella Mai - Ella Mai

H.E.R. - H.E.R.

American Teen - Khalid

My Dear Melancholy, - The Weeknd

17 - XXXTentacion

Top Rap Album:

Invasion of Privacy - Cardi B

Scorpion - Drake

Beerbongs & Bentleys - Post Malone

Astroworld - Travis Scott

? - XXXTentacion

Top Country Album:

Rearview Town - Jason Aldean

Kane Brown - Kane Brown

This One's For You - Luke Combs

Dan + Shay - Dan + Shay

Cry Pretty - Carrie Underwood

Top Rock Album:

Come Tomorrow - Dave Matthews Band

Origins - Imagine Dragons

Delta - Mumford & Sons

Pray For the Wicked - Panic! At the Disco

Trench - Twenty One Pilots

Top Latin Album:

Real Hasta la Muerte - Anuel AA

X 100PRE - Bad Bunny

Vibras - J Balvin

F.A.M.E. - Maluma

Aura - Ozuna

Top Dance/Electronic Album:

What Is Love? - Clean Bandit

7 - David Guetta

Kids in Love - Kygo

Major Lazer Essentials - Major Lazer

Sick Boy - The Chainsmokers

Top Streaming Song (Audio):

I Like It - Cardi B, Sanbenito and J Balvin

Lucid Dreams - Juice Wrld

Better Now - Post Malone

SICKO MODE - Travis Scott

SAD! - XXXTentacion

Top Streaming Song (Video):

In My Feelings - Drake

Lucid Dreams - Juice Wrld

Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B

SICKO MODE- Travis Scott

SAD! - XXXTentacion

Top Selling Song:

In My Feelings - Drake

I Like It - Cardi B, Sanbenito and J Balvin

Without Me- Halsey

Shallow - Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B

Top Radio Song

Love Lies - Khalid and Normani

Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B

Better Now - Post Malone

Meant to Be - Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line

The Middle - Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey

Top Collaboration

I Like It - Cardi B, Sanbenito and J Balvin - I Like It

Love Lies - Khalid and Normani

Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B

Happier - Marshmello and Bastille

Psycho - Post Malone and Ty Dolla $ign

Top Radio Song

Love Lies - Khalid and Normani

Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B

Better Now - Post Malone

Meant to Be - Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line

The Middle - Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey

Top Dance/Electronic Song:

The Middle - Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey

Taki Taki - DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Cardi B and Ozuna

One Kiss - Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa

Happier - Marshmello and Bastille

Jackie Chan - Tiesto & Dzeko ft. Preme and Post Malone

Top Latin Song:

Mia - Bad Bunny ft. Drake

Dura - Daddy Yankee

Taki Taki - DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Cardi B and Ozuna

X - Nicky Jam and J Balvin

Te Bote - Casper Magico, Nio Garcia, Darell, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny & Ozuna

Top Rock Song:

Sit Next To Me - Foster the People

Natural - Imagine Dragons

Whatever It Takes - Imagine Dragons

Broken - lovelytheband

High Hopes - Panic! At the Disco

Top Country Song:

Heaven - Kane Brown

She Got the Best of Me - Luke Combs

Speechless - Dan + Shay

Tequila - Dan + Shay

Meant to Be - Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line

Top Rap Song:

I Like It - Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin

In My Feelings - Drake

Lucid Dreams - Juice Wrld

Better Now - Post Malone

Sicko Mode - Travis Scott

Top R&B Song:

No Brainer - DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper and Quavo

Boo'd Up - Ella Mai

Trip - Ella Mai

Better - Khalid

Freaky Friday - Lil Dicky ft. Chris Brown

Top Collaboration:

I Like It - Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin

Love Lies - Khalid and Normani

Girls Like You - Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B

Happier - Marshmello and Bastille

Psycho - Post Malone ft. Ty Dolla $ign

Top Christian Song:

Reckless Love - Cory Asbury

You Say - Lauren Daigle

joy. - For King & Country

Who You Say I Am - Hillsong Worship

Known - Tauren Wells

Top Gospel Song:

Your Great Name - Todd Dulaney

Won't He Do It - Koryn Hawthorne

Never Alone - Tori Kelly ft. Kirk Franklin

Forever - Jason Nelson

A Great Work - Brian Courtney Wilson

Top Christian Album:

Reckless Love - Cory Asbury

Look Up Child - Lauren Daigle

Burn the Ships - For King & Country

There Is More - Hillsong Worship

Chain Breaker - Zach Williams

Top Gospel Album:

Snoop Dogg Presents Bible of Love - Snoop Dogg & Various Artists

Gospel Greats - Aretha Franklin

Unstoppable - Koryn Hawthorne

Hiding Place - Tori Kelly

Make Room - Jonathan McReynolds

Top Christian Artist:

Cory Asbury

Lauren Daigle

For King & Country

Hillsong Worship

MercyMe

Top Gospel Artist:

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tori Kelly

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Marvin Sapp