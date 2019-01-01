Cardi B leads Billboard Music Awards nominations

- ARTISTS
Cardi B leads the 2019 Billboard Music Awards nominations, bagging an incredible 21 nods on Thursday (04Apr19).
The rapper is shortlisted in many of the top categories, including Top Artist, Top Female Artist, Top Hot 100 Song, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Female Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, and Top Billboard 200 Album for her debut record Invasion of Privacy.
She also picked up a huge pile of nominations for her popular collaborations with Maroon Five and Latin stars J Balvin and Sanbenito.
Her impressive haul puts her one behind the all time record for nominations, which Drake and The Chainsmokers both achieved in 2017.
Drake bagged 17 nominations this year, the same number as Post Malone. The pair will battle it out in several categories, including Top Male Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, and Top Rap Male Artist.
Lagging behind them, but still up for a host of awards are Travis Scott with 12 nods, and XXXTentacion, who is posthumously nominated for 10 prizes following his death last year (18).
Also up for Top Artist are Travis, and Ariana Grande, who received nine nominations in total.
Other notable nominees include Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper whose track Shallow is up for top selling song, and the duo also could win Top Soundtrack for their collection of songs from their hit movie A Star is Born.
Records by Snoop Dogg and the late Aretha Franklin are also competing for the Top Gospel Album prize.
Kelly Clarkson will host the event from the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas on 1 May (19).
The main list of nominees is as follows:
Top Artist:
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Top Female Artist:
Ariana Grande
Cardi B
Ella Mai
Halsey
Taylor Swift
Top Male Artist:
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Post Malone
Travis Scott
XXXTentacion
Top Hot 100 Song:
I Like It - Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin
Lucid Dreams - Juice Wrld
Girls Like You - Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
Better Now - Post Malone
Sicko Mode- Travis Scott
Top Duo and Group:
BTS
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Panic! At the Disco
Dan + Shay
Top New Artist:
Bazzi
Juice Wrld
Lil Baby
Dua Lipa
Ella Mai
Top Billboard 200 Artist:
Drake
Cardi B
Travis Scott
Post Malone
XXXTentacion
Top Billboard Hot 100 Artist
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Juice Wrld
Post Malone
#BBMAs Top Streaming Songs Artist:
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
XXXTentacion
Top Song Sales Artist:
Drake
Ariana Grande
Imagine Dragons
Lady Gaga
Post Malone
Top Radio Songs Artist:
Cardi B
Ariana Grande
Drake
Maroon 5
Post Malone
Top Social Artist:
BTS
EXO
Got17
Ariana Grande
Louis Tomlinson
Top Touring Artist:
The Carters (Beyonce and JAY-Z)
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift
Justin Timberlake
Top R&B Artist:
H.E.R.
Khalid
Ella Mai
The Weeknd
XXXTentacion
Top R&B Male Artist:
Khalid
The Weeknd
XXXTentacion
Top R&B Female Artist:
H.E.R.
Ella Mai
Queen Naija
Top R&B Tour:
The Carters (Beyonce and JAY-Z)
Donald Glover
Bruno Mars
Top Rap Artist:
Cardi B
Drake
Juice Wrld
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Top Rap Male Artist:
Drake
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Top Rap Female Artist:
Cardi B
City Girls
Nicki Minaj
Top Rap Tour:
The Carters (Beyonce and JAY-Z)
Drake
Travis Scott
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
Calvin Harris
Kygo
Marshmello
The Chainsmokers
ODESZA
Top Latin Artist:
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Top Rock Tour:
Elton John
Rolling Stones
U2
Top Rock Artist:
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At the Disco
Queen
Twenty One Pilots
lovelytheband
Top Country Tour:
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Shania Twain
Top Country Duo/Group:
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Top Country Female Artist:
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Top Country Male Artist:
Jason Aldean
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Top Billboard 200 Album:
Invasion of Privacy - Cardi B
Scorpion - Drake
Beerbongs & Bentleys - Post Malone
Astroworld - Travis Scott
? - XXXTentacion
Top Soundtrack:
13 Reasons Why Season 2
A Star is Born
Bohemian Rhapsody
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
The Greatest Showman
Top R&B Album:
Ella Mai - Ella Mai
H.E.R. - H.E.R.
American Teen - Khalid
My Dear Melancholy, - The Weeknd
17 - XXXTentacion
Top Rap Album:
Invasion of Privacy - Cardi B
Scorpion - Drake
Beerbongs & Bentleys - Post Malone
Astroworld - Travis Scott
? - XXXTentacion
Top Country Album:
Rearview Town - Jason Aldean
Kane Brown - Kane Brown
This One's For You - Luke Combs
Dan + Shay - Dan + Shay
Cry Pretty - Carrie Underwood
Top Rock Album:
Come Tomorrow - Dave Matthews Band
Origins - Imagine Dragons
Delta - Mumford & Sons
Pray For the Wicked - Panic! At the Disco
Trench - Twenty One Pilots
Top Latin Album:
Real Hasta la Muerte - Anuel AA
X 100PRE - Bad Bunny
Vibras - J Balvin
F.A.M.E. - Maluma
Aura - Ozuna
Top Dance/Electronic Album:
What Is Love? - Clean Bandit
7 - David Guetta
Kids in Love - Kygo
Major Lazer Essentials - Major Lazer
Sick Boy - The Chainsmokers
Top Streaming Song (Audio):
I Like It - Cardi B, Sanbenito and J Balvin
Lucid Dreams - Juice Wrld
Better Now - Post Malone
SICKO MODE - Travis Scott
SAD! - XXXTentacion
Top Streaming Song (Video):
In My Feelings - Drake
Lucid Dreams - Juice Wrld
Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B
SICKO MODE- Travis Scott
SAD! - XXXTentacion
Top Selling Song:
In My Feelings - Drake
I Like It - Cardi B, Sanbenito and J Balvin
Without Me- Halsey
Shallow - Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B
Top Radio Song
Love Lies - Khalid and Normani
Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B
Better Now - Post Malone
Meant to Be - Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line
The Middle - Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey
Top Collaboration
I Like It - Cardi B, Sanbenito and J Balvin - I Like It
Love Lies - Khalid and Normani
Girls Like You - Maroon 5 and Cardi B
Happier - Marshmello and Bastille
Psycho - Post Malone and Ty Dolla $ign
Top Dance/Electronic Song:
The Middle - Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey
Taki Taki - DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Cardi B and Ozuna
One Kiss - Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa
Happier - Marshmello and Bastille
Jackie Chan - Tiesto & Dzeko ft. Preme and Post Malone
Top Latin Song:
Mia - Bad Bunny ft. Drake
Dura - Daddy Yankee
Taki Taki - DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Cardi B and Ozuna
X - Nicky Jam and J Balvin
Te Bote - Casper Magico, Nio Garcia, Darell, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny & Ozuna
Top Rock Song:
Sit Next To Me - Foster the People
Natural - Imagine Dragons
Whatever It Takes - Imagine Dragons
Broken - lovelytheband
High Hopes - Panic! At the Disco
Top Country Song:
Heaven - Kane Brown
She Got the Best of Me - Luke Combs
Speechless - Dan + Shay
Tequila - Dan + Shay
Meant to Be - Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line
Top Rap Song:
I Like It - Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin
In My Feelings - Drake
Lucid Dreams - Juice Wrld
Better Now - Post Malone
Sicko Mode - Travis Scott
Top R&B Song:
No Brainer - DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper and Quavo
Boo'd Up - Ella Mai
Trip - Ella Mai
Better - Khalid
Freaky Friday - Lil Dicky ft. Chris Brown
Top Collaboration:
I Like It - Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin
Love Lies - Khalid and Normani
Girls Like You - Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B
Happier - Marshmello and Bastille
Psycho - Post Malone ft. Ty Dolla $ign
Top Christian Song:
Reckless Love - Cory Asbury
You Say - Lauren Daigle
joy. - For King & Country
Who You Say I Am - Hillsong Worship
Known - Tauren Wells
Top Gospel Song:
Your Great Name - Todd Dulaney
Won't He Do It - Koryn Hawthorne
Never Alone - Tori Kelly ft. Kirk Franklin
Forever - Jason Nelson
A Great Work - Brian Courtney Wilson
Top Christian Album:
Reckless Love - Cory Asbury
Look Up Child - Lauren Daigle
Burn the Ships - For King & Country
There Is More - Hillsong Worship
Chain Breaker - Zach Williams
Top Gospel Album:
Snoop Dogg Presents Bible of Love - Snoop Dogg & Various Artists
Gospel Greats - Aretha Franklin
Unstoppable - Koryn Hawthorne
Hiding Place - Tori Kelly
Make Room - Jonathan McReynolds
Top Christian Artist:
Cory Asbury
Lauren Daigle
For King & Country
Hillsong Worship
MercyMe
Top Gospel Artist:
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tori Kelly
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Marvin Sapp