Zayn Malik lashes out in cryptic Twitter rant

Zayn Malik has taken to Twitter to lash out at an anonymous target in a string of expletive-laden tweets.

The former One Direction star, who is renowned for not holding back on social media, took to the platform on Wednesday (03Apr19) to unleash his latest tirade.

"How about you all go f**k yourselves with your irrelevant bulls**t," he wrote.

While the Pillowtalk hitmaker didn't reveal what had prompted the outburst, he went on to slam the unknown person as being "not who they said they were".

"This ain’t a place for feelings," the 26-year-old continued. "And you aren’t the person you said you were."

The tweets mark Zayn's return to Twitter following a short break, after he last wrote at the end of March: "Thanks for all the love & support on this the last 3 years."

The Dusk Till Dawn star's posts sent fans into frenzy, as they began to speculate who the tirade could be aimed at and what sparked the singer's return to social media.

Some fans suggested that the tweets could be lyrics from a new song, while other's speculated that they could be aimed that the hitmaker's former bandmates.

"Did you and Liam break up again?" wrote one user, while another queried, "@ Harry_Styles bro , what did you do."

Despite having left the group in 2015 to pursue a successful solo career, there remains conflict between the I Don't Wanna Live Forever singer and his former colleagues.

Zayn was forced to apologise last month (Mar) after Louis Tomlinson called out the star for not supporting him following his mum's death in 2016.

"I'd like (to) apologise for basically being a s**t person," he tweeted before swiftly removing the post.