Britney Spears praised by nearest and dearest after checking into mental health facility

Britney Spears' boyfriend, sister and baby daddy have all voiced their support for the singer following the news that she's checked into a mental health facility.

The pop star, who postponed her upcoming Las Vegas residency in January (19) to spend more time with her father Jamie following a "life-threatening" colon rupture, seemingly confirmed the reports by posting a picture of a quote on her Instagram account on Wednesday, which read: "Fall in love with taking care of yourself, mind, body, spirit."

Britney added the caption: "We all need to take time for a little 'me time'."

Following the revelation that Britney was taking time to care for herself, her nearest and dearest flocked to social media to praise the mother-of-two for making the decision to seek help.

Model and actor Sam Asghari, who Britney has been dating since late 2016, reposted Britney's initial Instagram post alongside the caption: "It isn't weakness, It's a sign of absolute strength, people should only be inspired by this, at least I am #stronger."

Meanwhile, her sister Jamie Lynn Spears called her sibling her "woman crush Wednesday", sharing a picture of the pair as children and writing: "Yup, she rode the bus home with me after my first day of school, cuz she's the fn (f**king) best #WCW (sic)."

While Britney is in the facility, her two sons are being looked after by their father, the singer's ex-husband Kevin Federline. And Kevin was also quick to offer his former love his support in a statement via his attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan, which read: "Kevin commends Britney for recognising that she needs to take a step back and that she is taking the reasonable steps to deal with her situation in a responsible way."

According to The Blast, Kevin has taken over 90 per cent of Sean and Jayden's custody while Britney seeks treatment.