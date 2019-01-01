Britney Spears taking a little 'me time' amid dad's health battle

Britney Spears is taking a little "me time" amid reports suggesting she has been admitted to a mental health facility.

The pop star, who postponed her upcoming Las Vegas residency in January (19) to spend more time with her ailing father, Jamie, has posted a picture of a quote on her Instagram account in an effort to assure fans she's fine amid rumours she's struggling with life.

"Fall in love with taking care of yourself, mind, body, spirit," the quote reads.

Britney added the caption: "We all need to take time for a little 'me time'."

A source tells People exclusively, "Britney just needed to focus on herself" after spending weeks taking care of her father following a "life-threatening" colon rupture.

"Her dad being sick has taken a toll on her," the insider continues. "He nearly died and actually had another surgery a few weeks ago. He's not doing well. They’re so close and it has been a lot. There is nothing dramatic going on with her. She just realised she needs to make sure to take time to care for herself."

Announcing she was shelving her return to Las Vegas and taking an indefinite break at the beginning of the year, the Toxic singer tweeted: "I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say. I will not be performing my new show Domination. I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart...

"However, it’s important to always put your family first... and that’s the decision I had to make. A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him."

"I am dedicating my focus and energy to care for my family."

Spears' new Las Vegas residency was scheduled to start at the Park Theater at Park MGM in February.

Her father is also the sole conservator of Britney's affairs after Andrew Wallet, the court-appointed lawyer who has been overseeing the singer's finances for over a decade, stepped down last month (Mar19) and announced his retirement.