Imagine Dragons star planning for baby number four

Imagine Dragons star Dan Reynolds is set to become a dad again, a year after he and his wife split.



The Believer singer and Aja Volkman, the mother of his three kids, separated at the beginning of 2018, and were heading for divorce after seven years as husband and wife, but they reconciled in October (18) - and now the happy couple is expecting a fourth child.



"We have a boy on the way," the 31-year-old rocker tells Us Weekly. "Three girls and a boy on the way, due in October."



And he fears his first son will be huge: "She (Volkman) is feeling upset with me, I think, because I was a really big baby. I was over nine pounds... and she’s showing much more than she was with the girls."



Dan and Aja confirmed they were back together when they hit the red carpet at the Hollywood Film Awards in November (18), with the musician stating, "We never signed our divorce papers, and we're dating again right now."



He told Britain's Daily Star newspaper, "It feels like a fresh start. We've been through couples' therapy and we are dating like boyfriend/girlfriend, although technically we're still married."



Aja, the frontwoman of rock band Nico Vega, also assured fans they were back on track at the beginning of this year (19), when she took to Instagram to share a snap of Dan sitting at their kitchen counter and gushed about how far they have come as a couple after coming so close to divorce.



"I'm proud of you @danreynolds," Aja began. "I'm proud of your humility and ability to still show up as the basketball coaching baby loving Dad that you are. I know that it's been a crazy road. It's killed us both in so many moments. Last year we killed each other and now we are rebuilding."



Dan and Aja wed in 2011 and are parents to daughters Arrow, six, and two-year-old twins Coco and Gia.