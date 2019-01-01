Toni Braxton: 'I rode with Birdman break-up rumours to get some privacy!'

Toni Braxton has admitted she let rumours she had split from fiance Birdman slide in order to get some privacy.

The singer first sparked speculation she and her husband-to-be, Bryan 'Birdman' Williams, had called off their upcoming wedding when she shared an Instagram post about "starting a new chapter" in January (19) - just days after Birdman posted "It's over" in an Instagram post he quickly deleted.

The pair stayed silent about the split rumours in the following weeks, but now Toni has laughed that she didn't set the record straight immediately because she was enjoying the privacy.

"We don't know what happened," Toni told Entertainment Tonight of the rumours. "It just kind of (came out of nowhere). Someone said it and we were like, 'OK, we'll just ride with it because it'll give us some privacy'."

However, Toni also offered an update about her relationship with Birdman, smiling: "We're good."

Toni's sister Traci also spoke about her sibling's relationship as she attended the season premiere of the family reality show Braxton Family Values on Tuesday night (02Apr19).

Admitting she's often left in the dark about her sister's love life, Traci joked: "Your guess is as good as mine. I want to be the little fly on the wall during their pillow talk so I can have all the tea because I am missing a whole lot of it."

Other sister Towanda concurred, telling ET: "It's like a Tootsie Roll Pop, you never know how many licks it takes to get to the middle. The world may never know. So we may never know. I'm just like, 'Listen, if you're going to do it, just call me right before you say 'I do' and I will show up."

Toni and the Cash Money Records boss had known each other for nearly two decades before announcing their plans to marry in February 2018. It will be the second marriage for the Un-Break My Heart singer, who divorced Mint Condition singer Keri Lewis in 2013 after over 12 years of marriage.