Nipsey Hussle's girlfriend 'lost' after rapper's death

Nipsey Hussle's girlfriend, Lauren London, has broken her silence following the rapper's death, revealing she feels "lost" without her "protector".

The hip hop star and activist was gunned down outside his Marathon Clothing store in Crenshaw, Los Angeles on Sunday (31Mar19), and shortly after police arrested suspect Eric Holder on Tuesday Lauren paid tribute to her longtime love via Instagram.

"I am completely lost," she wrote. "I’ve lost my best friend My sanctuary My protector My soul... I’m lost without you We are lost without you babe I have no words."

Hussle, real name Ermias Asghedom, was pronounced dead at a Los Angeles-area hospital on Sunday after sustaining gunshot wounds to the head and torso.

He and London had been dating since 2013. They are the parents of two-year-old son Kross, while Nipsey also leaves behind a young daughter, named Emani, from a previous relationship.

London is also mum to ex-boyfriend Lil Wayne's nine-year-old son Cameron.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles police officials have confirmed they've arrested the man they believe shot and killed the rapper.

A man fitting suspect Eric Holder's description was taken into custody on Tuesday, and now a police spokesman has confirmed the cops have their man.

"Eric Holder, the suspected killer of Nipsey Hussle, has been arrested and is in police custody," an LAPD tweet reads. "Thank you to both our community for the heightened awareness/vigilance, and our partners at @LASDHQ (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)."

The arrest came hours after police chief Michel Moore urged Holder to turn himself in during a press conference.