Justin Bieber Sorry for Baby prank

Justin Bieber has apologised for upsetting followers with his April Fools Day pregnancy prank.

The pop star posted an image of a sonogram on social media on Monday (01Apr19) and followed it up with a photo of his wife Hailey in a doctor's office, all the time insisting he wasn't trying to prank his fans, who really thought the singer was announcing big news.

Bieber eventually came clean, posting an edited sonogram picture and added the caption: "Wait omg (oh my God) is that a,,, APRIL OOLS (sic)."

The prank didn't go down well with some fans, who scolded Justin for being insensitive to those who suffer from infertility issues.

"As a woman that can't have children I find this disgusting and disrespectful," one user wrote in the comments, while another added: "These jokes aren't funny... do you understand how many families have to deal with infertility and loss of pregnancy? Shame on you."

As the backlash continued on Tuesday, the Baby singer offered up an apology via Instagram, stating: "there’s always gonna be people offended, there’s also people who don’t take jokes very well, I am a prankster and it was APRIL FOOLS.

"I didn’t at all mean to be insensitive to people who can’t have children. A lot of people I know, their first go to prank on April fools is telling their parents they are pregnant to get a big reaction."

He added: "But I will apologize anyway and take responsibility and say sorry to people who were offended. I truly don’t want anyone to be hurt by a prank... it’s like when I shoved cake in my little sisters face for her birthday expecting her to laugh but she cried. You sometimes just don’t know what will hurt someone’s feelings not to compare pregnancy with cake in the face but it’s just to paint the picture of not knowing what will offend.

"Some might have laughed but some were offended... I think With pranks u sometimes have to roll that dice."