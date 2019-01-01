Jonas Brothers and John Legend join Songland artist line-up

The Jonas Brothers are set to join John Legend, Meghan Trainor, Macklemore, and Kelsea Ballerini as special guests on Adam Levine and Ryan Tedder's new songwriting reality show.

Songland will feature a group of aspiring songwriters performing their own tracks each week in front of a panel of music experts and a different celebrity artist, who will select their favourite contestants to further develop their tunes with top producers, before recording the winning song for release.

Pop star Charlie Puth was previously unveiled as the first episode's artist of the week, and now a new trailer for the show has revealed Kevin, Nick, and Joe Jonas, who recently launched a pop comeback as the Jonas Brothers, will be sharing feedback with the contestants, too.

Also taking part will be Legend, Trainor, Macklemore, and Ballerini, as well as Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am, singers Leona Lewis and Aloe Blacc, and country group Old Dominion.

"Every artist is looking for one thing: that next great song," Legend says in the promo.

"We're going to pull back the curtains and we're going to show you how music is made," explains Tedder, who will be among the producers helping songwriters turn their ideas into chart hits.

Levine will serve as host of the series, while the Maroon 5 frontman will be executive producing his new TV venture, alongside OneRepublic star Tedder, and Eurythmics co-founder Dave Stewart.

Songland, a spin-off of reality show The Voice, on which Levine is a longtime panellist, premieres in the U.S. on 28 May (19).