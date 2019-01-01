NEWS Drake signs Dave and Little Simz for Top Boy's third season Newsdesk Share with :







Drake and his Top Boy co-producers have cast rising British rappers Dave and Little Simz in the third season of the U.K. TV show.



The duo will join returning stars Ashley Walters and Kane 'Kano' Robinson in the gritty London drama, which the Canadian rapper helped revive as a Netflix series following its cancellation by Channel 4 bosses in 2013.



Drake, who purchased the rights to the TV show after Channel 4 canned it, revealed they had joined the cast by premiering a trailer for the new season ahead of his concert in London on Monday (01Apr19).



Set on the Summerhouse Estate in Hackney, north London, Top Boy follows the lives of local drug dealers Dushane (Walters) and Sully (Robinson). The new series will feature them going back to their old stomping ground after years away in prison and exile.



Little Simz, real name Simbiatu Abisola Abiola Ajikawo, tweeted out the cast announcement trailer with the caption: "Proud to be a part of this. TOP BOY coming this Autumn on @netflix !!!"



Dave, born David Orobosa Omoregie, retweeted a video of Drake premiering the trailer, while Walters welcomed his new colleagues with his own tweets.



The two new cast members, whose roles are yet to be fully revealed, both released new albums last month, with Dave's debut Psychodrama topping the U.K. chart.



In addition to executive producing, Drake, who began his showbiz career as an actor, is rumoured to be taking on a role in Top Boy.



Talking to the Daily Mirror in 2017, Walters said: "We met up to start talking about the show and we are working out a role for him. (Drake) loves acting, of course he wanted a part. He's going to be really hands on and is getting stuck into it."