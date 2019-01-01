NEWS Bebe Rexha: 'I created ‘Women in Harmony’ to bring women together' Newsdesk Share with :







This morning Grammy-nominated artist Bebe Rexha headed to London College of Music (University of West London) to give a talk to students about her ‘Women in Harmony’ initiative and gender inequalities within the music industry. After the talk Bebe hosted a Q+A with her audience, 50 students from the courses of Music Management, Music Performance and Music Technology, providing them with the opportunity to ask questions about the initiative and Bebe’s thoughts and experiences as a recording artist, writer and woman.



The ‘Women in Harmony’ initiative is an event founded by Bebe which has taken place in both Los Angeles and London. It aims to enable female creatives in the music industry to help and support each other, encouraging conversation and collaboration amongst the female writers, producers and artists who attend (attendees have included the likes of Rita Ora, Noah Cyrus, Charli XCX, Nicole Scherzinger and Ray BLK). The initiative also fosters a community that supports young women entering the industry. Bebe’s talk to music students today aimed to support the next generation of the music business.



On ‘Women in Harmony’:

“I created ‘Women in Harmony’ to bring women together in an industry where they are not equal, and they should be.”



On women being compared to each other:

“I’ve been told ‘she’s signed to your label so she’s your competition’ – nobody is your competition but yourself. There’s enough room for all of you guys.”



On staying true to yourself:

“For me personally, I don’t want to get to the biggest level where I lose a sense of who I am. No matter what you do, you should be happy and have balance in your life.”

“If everything doesn’t touch your fingers then you’re never going to be happy. Because if you don’t paint the painting you want in live, someone will paint it for you.”



On women in music feeling the need to be sexy:

“What I would say to younger females is that if it feels natural to you and you want to wear a push up bra or wear something sexier – you should wear it because it makes you feel good, but it has to feel comfortable to you.”



On the nature of record labels:

“When you’re signed to a record label you are a product. So if you’re not selling or making money for them then they don’t care, you are a product. That’s when it gets hard because you are a human.”