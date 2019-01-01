NEWS The Greatest Showman takes the crown for the biggest album of 2019 so far Newsdesk Share with :







The Greatest Showman Motion Picture Cast Recording continues to enjoy huge success in 2019 and currently holds the title of the UK’s biggest album of the year to date.



The cast recording spent the first five weeks of 2019 at Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart, bringing its total to 28 non-consecutive weeks at the summit. Its combined sales for this year stand at 263,000, 1.89 million overall. The album, which includes hit songs This Is Me by Keala Settle and Hugh Jackman’s The Greatest Show, hasn’t left the Top 10 since it first hit Number 1 in January 2018 – and only dipped out of the Top 5 once.



At Number 2, and currently the biggest artist album of 2019, is Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next (164k). Ariana’s fifth studio record logged three weeks at Number 1 in February/March and is the UK’s most streamed album of the year to date with 269 million plays across all 12 of its tracks.



2018 chart-topper Staying At Tamara’s by George Ezra is third (145k), and the Bohemian Rhapsody film soundtrack by Queen is fourth (132k). The band’s 2002 retrospective Platinum Collection has enjoyed a resurgence in the chart thanks to the film and currently ranks as the year’s eighth biggest album.



More cast recordings feature prominently in the year-to-date albums chart: Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s two-week chart-topper A Star Is Born is at 5, and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again places at 13.



Further down the year-to-date Top 40, Jack Savoretti’s Number 1 record Singing to Strangers is at 23, Andrea Bocelli’s Si – the first classical album to top the Official Albums Chart in 21 years last November – is at 32, and Dido’s Still On My Mind is close behind at 33.