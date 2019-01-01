NEWS Ava Max leads the way as the UK’s Official biggest song of the year so far Newsdesk Share with :







As the first quarter of 2019 closes, OfficialCharts.com can reveal that Ava Max’s Sweet But Psycho leads the way as the UK’s Official biggest song of the year to date.



The US singer’s breakthrough hit takes the lead with 663,000 combined sales, including 79.8m streams, also making it the most streamed song of the year so far. Adding in its 2018 sales and streams, the song’s total figure stands at 987,000. Sweet But Psycho reached Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart in the final week of 2018 and spent the first three weeks of 2019 in pole position.



Ava Max and her Number 1 Single Award for Sweet but Psycho – please credit ©OfficialCharts.com

Taking second place is Ariana Grande’s 7 Rings with 616,000 combined sales, a four-week chart-topper in January/February. The star makes two more appearances in the year-to-date Top 40 with singles from her chart-topping Thank U, Next album; the title track at 8 and Break Up with Your Girlfriend I’m Bored at 14.



Calvin Harris & Rag’n’Bone Man’s Giant ranks third (546k) and, despite missing the top spot (five weeks at Number 2 and counting), the track sits just ahead of the UK’s current Number 1 single Someone You Loved by Lewis Capaldi (526k). Calvin’s 2018 chart-toppers Promises with Sam Smith (18) and One Kiss with Dua Lipa (39) also feature in the rundown.



Ariana and Calvin take joint honours for the most entries in the chart with three each.



US rapper Post Malone has two entries in the Top 10, with Wow. at 5 (495k) and Sunflower at 10 (391k), while Mabel places seventh with Don’t Call Me Up (408k) – the London singer’s highest charting single to date after spending three weeks at Number 3 in March.



Further down, London collective NSG are at 15 with their first Top 10 single Options ft. Tion Wayne, and there are two entries from British Breakthrough BRIT Award winner Tom Walker – Just You and I places at 23 and Leave A Light On is at 38.