Violence breaks out at Los Angeles vigil after Nipsey Hussle murder

Violence broke out at the Los Angeles vigil for slain rapper Nipsey Hussle on Monday night (01Apr19), with several people injured in a stampede.

After the musician was shot dead on Sunday, a memorial was set up in the Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard parking lot where he was killed.

As people mourned Hussle at the vigil on Monday, a fight apparently broke out - with 300 panicked people then fleeing in all directions. The stampede led to "multiple" injuries, according to NBC Los Angeles, with Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore later writing on Twitter that reports from the Los Angeles Fire Department suggested at least 12 people were treated at the scene - many for "sprained ankles".

The LAPD also denied initial reports that there were shots fired at the scene, writing on Twitter: "Our men and women are on scene and making every effort to protect everyone in attendance at the Nipsey Hussle vigil. Reports of shots fired at the vigil do not appear to be accurate. We do have injured in the chaos and are attempting to restore order."

The stampede came after the LAPD identified 29-year-old Los Angeles resident Eric Holder as a suspect in the shooting.

"Eric Holder is wanted for Homicide in the shooting of Nipsey Hussle,” they tweeted. "He was last seen in a 2016 white 4 door Chevy Cruze CA license plate 7RJD742. Anyone with information related to his whereabouts or this deadly shooting is urged to contact South Bureau Homicide."

Holder is alleged to have opened fire on Hussle and two other men standing outside the rapper's clothing store, before running through an alleyway and into the white sedan, which was being driven by an as yet unidentified woman.

Following Hussle's murder, celebrities have taken to social media in their hordes to pay tribute, with Beyonce among the latest to share her condolences.

Alongside a picture of the musician as a young boy, Beyonce wrote: "I’m praying with every ounce of my heart for your family. Rest In Peace, Nipsey."