The Game incensed by pal Nipsey Hussle's death

Rapper The Game was so upset by Nipsey Hussle's sudden death on Sunday (31Mar19), he took to the streets of Los Angeles at four in the morning to attack the thugs who shot his pal.

The hip-hop star was gunned down on outside his Marathon Clothing Company store in Crenshaw, California by a "male black" who is still at large, and the Dreams hitmaker was so incensed by the murder he took to social media to vent his emotions.

Posting videos of himself driving around L.A. early on Monday morning, The Game was clearly having a hard time coming to terms with the drama.

"(It's) four in the morning, man... I can't sleep behind what happened to Nip, man," The Game can be heard saying in the video, which is focused on the road ahead. "Why n**gas do the homie like that (sic)... in his own f**king hood?

"He was trying to do good for n**gas, man. This s**t is crazy. I can't even f**king sleep. I'm disgusted by this s**t."

Hussle, real name Ermias Davidson Asghedom, was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after he was shot. He was just 33.

The Game was one of the countless hip-hop artists, who had collaborated with Nipsey.

Drake, Rihanna, John Legend, Meek Mill, Pharrell Williams, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, and Ludacris are among the long list of celebrities who have offered up their condolences following the tragedy.

Ironically, the late rapper had set up a meeting with Los Angeles police officials on Monday (01Apr19) to tackle gang violence in the city.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Roc Nation boss Jay Brown will be stepping in on behalf of Nipsey to address the top cops as a tribute to his friend.

L.A. Police Commissioner Steve Soboroff tells TMZ, "I wish we could have had the meeting on Friday. I think he would have been excited about all the possibilities, and I know we were."