Bebe Rexha: 'Men can't handle me'

Bebe Rexha is certain she breaks every guy she dates as they can't handle her "hard" personality.

The Meant to Be hitmaker is known for her pop songs as well as her outspoken personality, with her being unafraid to speak out about an issue or take on trolls on social media, and she believes her tough exterior scares away any potential love interest.

"I feel like everyone's scared of me, guys and girls," she said to NYLON. "Because I like to say things, and they're scared I'm going to say something about them. Sometimes I get nervous, and I say stupid things. I'll come off really hard. Guys especially, they can't handle me. I break every guy."

Bebe doesn't identify as straight and explained that she focuses more on a person's energy than their gender, saying, "If I want to make out with someone, I'll just make out with them. I don't care who you are. I'm big on energies."

However, the 29-year-old is currently "so over" looking for love or a partner, even though she admitted she would like to have someone take care of her because she takes care of everyone else around her.

She also warned any potential love interest that she doesn't like going on dates.

"I have a weird thing," she continued. "Guys try to take me on dates, and I don't do dates. I don't like being so intimate with people watching. I'm the person (who) when I go to a restaurant and someone's on a date... oh my god! I'm the biggest eavesdropper! I start giving everyone at my table the heads-up, like, 'They don't like each other, she went into the bathroom.'"

She recalled one time a man took her out on a date and she asked him if they could go buy scratch cards, with her adding, "Scratch-offs are my favourite. It's all I do, I love it."