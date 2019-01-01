NEWS Billie Eilish set for chart domination Newsdesk Share with :







Billie Eilish is set for an Official Chart takeover as her new album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, heads for this week’s Number 1.



The US singer-songwriter’s debut collection is currently outperforming its closest competitor, Tom Walker’s What A Time To Be Alive (2), by 3:1 on today’s Official Chart Update.



When We Fall Asleep… - written, recorded and produced by 17-year-old Billie and her brother Finneas - follows Billie’s 2017 EP Don’t Smile At Me, which currently sits at Number 23.



Billie is also on course to land the highest new entry on this week's Official Singles Chart with Bad Guy at Number 3, while two more tracks from the album are inside the Top 20: Bury A Friend leaps 14 places to Number 6 and Wish You Were Gay surges 26 spots to a potential new peak at Number 16.



Elsewhere on the Official Albums Chart, heavy metal artist Devin Townsend could land his first Top 20 album with Empath (14), and Unkle’s sixth studio album The Road: Part II (Lost Highway) is heading for a Top 20 debut at Number 17. Portishead frontwoman Beth Gibbons is close behind with Henryk Górecki: Symphony No. 3 (Symphony of Sorrowful Songs), a collaboration with the Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra.



Scottish singer-songwriter Gerry Cinnamon could enter the Top 40 for the first time this week with his debut album Erratic Cinematic, climbing 51 places so far to Number 21 in the wake of a sold-out UK tour, and Keith Richards’ 30th anniversary reissue of Talk Is Cheap is at Number 25.



Further down, Guy by Steve Earle & The Dukes is set to debut at Number 26, Chinese concert pianist Lang Lang could pick up his first Top 40 album with Piano Book at Number 33, and the 30th anniversary edition of Erasure’s Wild! album is heading for Number 35.



Finally, Trauma by American metalcore band I Prevail is poised to debut at Number 38, which would be the band’s first UK Top 40 album.