John Legend filmed video with Nipsey Hussle days before shooting

John Legend filmed a music video with rapper Nipsey Hussle three days before he was shot dead on Sunday (31Mar19).

The 33-year-old rapper, real name Ermias Davidson Asghedom, was killed in a shooting on a street near his clothing store Marathon Clothing in Los Angeles, and celebrities including Drake, Rihanna and Meek Mill expressed their grief on social media.

The All of Me hitmaker also added a tribute, in which he revealed that they had worked together on a music video with DJ Khaled on Thursday.

"RIP Nipsey. I just spent Thursday with him filming a video for a beautiful new song we created with Khaled," John tweeted. "We filmed in Inglewood, close to where he grew up. He was so gifted, so proud of his home, so invested in his community. Utterly stunned that he's gone so soon."

The Wild Thoughts hitmaker also shared a picture of Nipsey, and added, "@nipseyhussle is a great man. Always positive and amazing vibes. Sending my prayers to his family and loved ones . You’re an inspiration to the whole world. This so sad I can’t believe this."

DJ Khaled had shared pictures of their video shoot on Instagram days earlier, showing him and Nipsey standing in front of a blue house, with the rapper wearing a blue silk shirt and matching tailored trousers.

"Bless up @nipseyhussle nothing but luv FATHER OF ASAHD MAY 17 (sic)," he wrote in the caption, sharing that their collaboration will appear on his upcoming album Father of Asahd.

Tributes have continued to pour in following his death, with Cardi B writing on Instagram, "What a sad day. Rip to a real stand up guy! a great representation of positivity and change to the community. May the Lord give your family strength You cant kill love and you can’t kill respect. Stream and buy his music support the business and keep the music alive!"

Her husband, Migos rapper Offset, added, "BLACK MAN ON A JOURNEY OF POSITIVITY KILLED THIS A SHAME TO OUR CULTURE REST UP HOMIE."