Drake and Rihanna lead tributes after Nipsey Hussle is shot dead

Drake and Rihanna have led tributes to rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was shot dead at the age of 33 on Sunday (31Mar19).

The hip-hop star was killed on a Los Angeles, California street near his clothing store Marathon Clothing Company. Two other people were injured in the shooting, but both are stable. The Los Angeles Police Department are now investigating the shootout, and a representative announced on Twitter that the suspect has been described as "male black" and they were trying "to locate him".

Following the tragedy, hordes of music stars took to social media to pay their respects to Grammy-nominated Hussle, real name Ermias Davidson Asghedom.

Sharing a picture of Hussle on Instagram, Drake wrote: "F**k. My whole energy is just at a low right now hearing this. We just linked for the first time in years and said we were gonna do a new song this summer cause it had been too long.

"You were having the best run and I was so happy watching from distance fam nobody ever talks down on your name you were a real one to your people and to the rest of us. I'm only doing this here cause I want the world to know I saw you as a man of respect and a don. Rest easy my g."

Rihanna also took to Instagram, posting a picture of Hussle and his daughter Emani at the 2019 Grammy Awards, writing alongside the snap: "This doesn't make any sense! My spirit is shaken by this! Dear God may His spirit Rest In Peace and May You grant divine comfort to all his loved ones! I'm so sorry this happened to you @nipseyhussle."

Meanwhile, Meek Mill tweeted his shock after the shooting, writing: "Broke me.... we really fighting for our lives against our own kind and really have to take risk and match the level of hatred that we are born in .. I'm tired. prayers for my brother and his family." While Pharrell Williams wrote on Twitter: "You were about something..positive and for your community in every chance you had to speak..and because of that You inspired millions..millions who will uphold your legacy forever. rest amongst the stars."

It wasn't only musicians who paid tribute to Hussle, however, with actor Kevin Hart tweeting: "God damn man....Real emotions and feelings rights now. F**k man...u have always been a good dude...I'm so sorry...RIP man."

And Michael B. Jordan wrote on his Twitter page: "Just spoke to you, always kept it 1000. Always was real... Rest up young KING. RIP Nipsey."

Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Kehlani, Tyga, Nick Jonas, Ludacris, Jada Pinkett Smith and Issa Rae were among the other celebrities offering their condolences following Hussle's tragic demise.